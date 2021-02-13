Actor Dia Mirza is reportedly getting married on February 15, Monday, to a Mumbai-based businessman named Vaibhav Rekhi. A report published in Spotboye suggested that the former beauty queen has found love in Vaibhav and the two have decided to take the plunge. Also Read - Spotted! Arjun Rampal, Dia Mirza, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Clicked in Mumbai

The rumours of Dia dating Vaibhav surfaced last year. However, the actor never officially spoke about the same. The wedding on Monday is expected to be an intimate affair with just the members of the family and a few close friends in attendance. Vaibhav, who’s a businessman, lives in the Pali Hill area of Bandra. Not much is known about the groom. Also Read - It's a Girl For Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli! From Alia Bhatt To Sania Mirza, Celebs Pour In Their Congratulations!

This is Dia’s second marriage. She earlier married businessman Sahil Sangha in the year 20114. The couple separated in 2019 after an official announcement. Also Read - Dia Mirza Beats Monday Blues In Rs 10K Indigo Fuss-Free Printed Dress By Anita Dongre

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is busy with her Telugu film titled Wild Dog. She was last seen on-screen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad that also starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

More details on Dia’s wedding is awaited.