Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are married now. Yes, they are man and wife now. Soon after their wedding ceremony got over, the newly-wed couple greeted the paparazzi with a box of sweets. While Dia looked absolutely mesmerising in a red and gold banarasi saree, Vaibhav complimented her in white ethnic wear. Needless to say, the couple looks resplendent in their wedding attires. Also Read - Dia Mirza Wedding: Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Glimpse of 'Joota Chupayi' Ceremony, Teases Groom 'Got Your Back'

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Also Read - Dia Mirza Looks Ravishing in Red Bridal Banarasi Saree in Her Wedding- First Photos Are Here

Also Read - Dia Mirza Shares a Glimpse of Her Mehendi Ahead of Wedding With Vaibhav Rekhi - See Pic

This would be Dia’s second marriage. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announced their separation with a statement they issued in August 2019. Dia was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial “Thappad” starring Taapsee Pannu last year. Her upcoming release is the Telugu action thriller Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna. The film is directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, and also features Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.