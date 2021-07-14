Actor-philanthropist and now a mother of a baby boy, Dia Mirza, and Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14 this year. Dia announced the birth of her baby boy in an Instagram post. The 39-year-old actor shared a glimpse of the baby Avyaan and wrote a heartfelt post, “Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.”Also Read - Dia Mirza - Vaibhav Rekhi Welcome Baby Boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, Share He Was Premature - See First Pic

She added, "As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage."

Check out Dia Mirza’s post here:



Meaning of Avyaan

“Avyaan is a spiritual name that means beginning. The name relates to both Lord Vishnu and Lord Ganesha. His personality number is 7 and while there would be complications related to health, Avyaan will be highly talented. in Sanskrit, the name resembles someone who is a protector and fully content,” astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji told India.com.

Dia and Vaibhav, as new parents have also requested the media to grant them privacy at this time so that they can give all their attention and energy to their baby.

Well, the name ‘Avyaan’ is absolutely lovely and the fans can’t wait to see the baby. Our best wishes to the couple always!