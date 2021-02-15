It’s a big day for Dia Mirza. The actor is tying the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony today at her place in Mumbai. While not much is known about their relationship, the latest photos that are going viral on social media show them looking absolutely lovely together. Also Read - Dia Mirza Blushes And Confirms Wedding With Vaibhav Rekhi, Says 'Thank You' to Paps - Watch Video

Dia and Vaibhav have reportedly been dating each other for over a year. They are also believed to have many common friends who are all cheering for their happy married life ahead. On Saturday evening, the couple even celebrated their decision of getting married in a pre-wedding bash where a few close friends and family members were invited. The pictures from the same party were shared widely by Dia’s fans on Instagram. Both the actor and the businessman are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles in the photos. Also Read - Who is Vaibhav Rekhi, The Man Dia Mirza is Marrying?

As reported by The Quint, Vaibhav Rekhi is the founder of Piramal Fund Management Pvt. Ltd. He is also associated with Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. He was earlier married to popular yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. Vaibhav also has a daughter with his first marriage. Also Read - Dia Mirza to Tie The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, Monday

Meanwhile, Dia, who’s a popular Bollywood face and a known environmentalist, was earlier married to businessman Sahil Sangha. The two also launched their own production house called Born Free Entertainment. Both Dia and Sahil continue to be friends after the separation.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Dia Mirza’s wedding in Mumbai today!