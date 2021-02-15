Bollywood actor Dia Mirza is all set to tie the knot with her businessman beau, Vaibhav Rekhi today. Celebrations are going on in full swing and Dia is all dolled up as a gorgeous bride. Taking to Instagram stories, actor Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture from ‘joota chupayi’ ceremony. In the photo, she can be seen holding the groom’s ethnic shoes in her hand and teases him saying, “Always got your back father.” Also Read - Dia Mirza Looks Ravishing in Red Bridal Banarasi Saree in Her Wedding- First Photos Are Here

She can be seen clad in a pink sheer saree teamed up with gold bangles, a pair of earrings, and minimal makeup. Also Read - Dia Mirza Shares a Glimpse of Her Mehendi Ahead of Wedding With Vaibhav Rekhi - See Pic

Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza’s first picture as a bride is out. She looked beautiful in a red and gold saree paired up with a red dupatta with a thin gold border. She opted for Maharashtrian bangles and paired them with gold kadas. For the glam, she opted for soft and dewy makeup teamed up with bindi and gold and green maang tikka. She finished off her look with a gold necklace.

In another picture, Dia and Vaibhav are seen sitting in the mandap as the wedding begins. Vaibhav can be seen clad in white ethnic wear teamed up with golden pagdi.

The wedding ceremony is taking place at Dia’s Pali Hill residence. A source told PTI, “Dia is getting married to Vaibhav in Mumbai on Monday in presence of family and close friends. It is going to be a private ceremony.”