Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has spilled the beans on Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s relationship. On the Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil asked Anil whose diet he would like to steal and the actor named Tiger. He added that he has not worked with Tiger yet but “lekin uski jo woh hai na’ Disha Patani, I have stolen her diet (to stay fit).” Also Read - Animal Update: Tripti Dimri To Romance Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga Directorial

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating for quite sometime but both have chosen to not go public with their relationship. Recently, the couple ringed in their New Year in the Maldives at a private resort. The couple is often spotted together at Mumbai eateries. Disha also shares a close bond with Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Deletes Picture With Rumoured BF Vicky Kaushal's Reflection, Fans Are Baffled

Anil also revealed that he had offered 24, Tezz, Mubarakan, and a remake to Kapil, but he could not do it due to other work commitments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dishatigersbigfangirl (@dishatigersbigfangirl1)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai oppoite Salman Khan. She will also feature in Ek Villian 2 co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria. Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Heropanti 2. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, has Animal and Jug Jugg Jiyo. He was last seen in AK vs AK and it has received positive reviews from the audience and critics.

Watch this space for the latest updates!