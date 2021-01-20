Director Siddharth Anand, who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, made headlines today after reports of him slapping an assistant surfaced online. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Siddharth is known for having a certain temperament on the sets. Given that he’s the captain of the ship, he didn’t like how a particular assistant was behaving during work. He also wanted all phones to be kept away but the assistant didn’t pay heed to any of his requests. He followed the behaviour for some time and then confronted him. That led to a big argument but people thought it was just that. Shooting resumed post that break.” Also Read - Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Wedding: Producer Pahlaj Nihalani Spills Beans on Their Weekend Wedlock

"The assistant kept abusing Siddharth and bad-mouthing him to other workers on the set. This reached Siddharth and he was furious. He went out and literally slapped the guy who in turn slapped him back. There was huge chaos on the sets and shooting had to be stalled for the day," the source added.

However, trade source has rubbished reports of any physical fight with an assistant on the set of the film. According to him, the reports are 'absolutely baseless and untrue'. Hindustan Times quoted the source as saying, "Sid and his team share a bond beyond years and they all look up to him as their big brother. The truth of the matter is that a light man was slightly injured while doing his job and he was being tended to. Thankfully, it wasn't serious. But a junior artist was taking a video of the incident with an ulterior motive to circulate it."

The source claimed that the junior artist was trying to record as it is ‘highly insensitive’. “However, he was slyly trying to do the same again. That’s when the director, as the leader of the team, sternly asked him to hand over his mobile phone and exit the set. Sid was upset that someone can be so insensitive. The junior artist, however, tried to become aggressive and the security immediately escorted him out of the sets. That’s the plain truth. Nobody got physical on the sets and there certainly was no slapping. It is utterly incorrect”, the source added.

Meanwhile, Pathan is an action-drama film that marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan after the sabbatical of two years.

