Actor Salman Khan, who has been staying at his Panvel Farmhouse with 20 odd people including sister Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, their kids Aayat and Ahil, mother Salma, GF Lulia Vantur, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez among others. However, before the next lockdown announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharat actor has returned to his Bandra home along with his sister Arpita and family and mother Salma, as per the latest reports. Also Read - Salman Khan on Releasing ‘Tere Bina’ Song Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says ‘Wanted to Keep Ourselves Busy’

In mid-March when Prabhudeva directed action thriller film’s Radhe’s shooting was cancelled, he decided to spend some days with his newborn niece Ayat at his Panvel farmhouse but then the lockdown was announced and everyone got stuck at the lavish property. As per the source, “He was to shoot for (the Prabhudheva-directed action-thriller) Radhe in Mumbai till the month-end, but when the shoot was cancelled, he rushed off to the farmhouse, his favourite place when he is not working. Salman is fond of kids and wants to spend time with Arpita, Aayush and their kids Ahil and Ayat (who shares her birthday with her actor-uncle). The only vacation Salman took in this period was in December, for his birthday and the New Year holidays.” Also Read - Tere Bina Teaser Out: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Romance Will Amp up Your Mood

The source also confirmed that he has returned home and said, “I was wanting to spend quality time with family, my family was here with me, Arpita, her kids, mummy, all were here. But now they have returned home.”

However, he will keep lending his hand to the needy and had also launched a food-truck called Being Hangry to fund the expenses of daily wage workers of the film industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Prabhudeva directorial Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai opposite Disha Patani. Randeep Hooda will be playing the role of a villain. The film is believed to be a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’. It features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.