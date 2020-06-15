Renowned Bollywood actor and TV star Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday, June 14. The Kedarnath actor was rumoured to be dating actor Rhea Chakraborty and the latest reports also suggest that the couple were living together. If reports are to be believed, a few days back, Sushant had sent Rhea to her home before taking the drastic step. The latest reports suggest that the couple were quarantining together at his Bandra residence. However, there has been no statement from Rhea as of yet regarding his death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sapna Bhavnani, Anubhav Sinha, Nikhil Dwivedi Slam Bollywood For Not Lending Helping Hand

The post-mortem report of the actor revealed that he died due to asphyxia, which was caused due to hanging.

On Sunday, the Kedarnath actor started his day as early as 6:30 am and was with his friends at his residence in the other room. He soon got up, went to his bedroom and committed suicide. He even drank a glass of juice before taking the drastic step.

As per India TV report, Sushant called up Rhea and his best friend Mahesh Shetty during the wee hours on Sunday but neither of them picked up the call. It is also been reported that Rhea will be questioned by the police in the matter.

His last rites will be held at 4 pm today at Vile Parle Crematorium and his family has reached Mumbai.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind.

After establishing himself on the small screen with Pavitra Rishta, he transitioned to the big screen with film Kai Po Chhe. He went on to do projects including Shuddh Desi Romanc, the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichore, among several others.