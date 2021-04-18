Actor Vivek Oberoi made his debut with Ram Gopal Varma directorial film Company and heaped a lot of praises for his impressive performance. But did you know he was originally supposed to debut in Bollywood with Abbas-Mastan film? The actor walked out of the film because he got the role due to his father Suresh Oberoi and he wanted to make it on his own. After he walked out of the film, Vivek struggled for a year-and-half, gave several auditioned, and finally landed a role in Company. Also Read - Is Ram Gopal Varma Making a Film on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case? All You Need to Know

Talking about the same, he told a leading daily, “Now, nepotism is a big word, but back in the day, it was very normal for every film guy of the second or third generation to be launched by his dad and for me also, it was the same. Son has returned from New York, let’s launch him–there was this whole setup with Abbas-Mustan. It was all going solid but in the middle of that, I had this crisis of conscience. My dad is my idol and he came in and made it purely on merit, no last name, nobody writing any kind of letters for him. He just auditioned and made it.” Also Read - Vivek Oberoi Pays Challan of Rs 500 After Mumbai Police Imposed Fine For Not wearing Helmet, Mask- Says ‘Pawri Nahi Hori Hai’



And the thought I had was that if something goes wrong with this film, my dad’s life savings were on the line. And I’d seen a lot of people doing the same thing and going bust. So for me, it was very scary. And I just had these sleepless nights and I went to my dad and said, ‘I can’t do the film, I’ll struggle like you’, and he said, ‘but I built a platform, so you don’t have to struggle!’ A few weeks later, I met Abbas-Mustan, apologised to them saying I will not be doing their film,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)



He was established as the romantic hero after Saathiya and went on to star in films such as Yuva, Masti, Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and PM Narendra Modi biopic. He will be next seen in horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, which he is also producing under the banner Oberoi: Mega Entertainment.