Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the upcoming film Dil Bechara, remembers the actor on his one month death anniversary. In the long post, she reveals that he spoke to her about his dreams and the wishes she promises to keep. She wrote, "Whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying. Some feel like they're being ripped open, again and again and bleeding: Of moments now will forever remain memories. Of laughs together that were but will never again be. Of questions that will remain unanswered. Of disbelief, that only keeps growing."

"But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country's children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality – rid of all toxicity. I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you'd promised we'd do it all together. #sushantSinghRajput #Thinkingofyou. (sic)"

Take a look at the post here:

Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput One Month Death Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande Lights up Diya in Memory of The Late Actor

On his death anniversary, people close to him remembered him. His former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared the picture of her home temple as she lights up the diya and called him ‘child of god’.

View this post on Instagram CHILD Of GOD 😇 A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Jul 13, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

On the other hand, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared a long post along with happy moments with the actor.



Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra shared a picture from a film shoot and wrote, ““Ek mahina ho gaya hai aaj, ab toh kabhi phone nahin aayega tera (It’s been a month now, I will never get a phone call from you again).”



Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 by hanging himself at his Bandra residence. As per the reports, he was suffering from clinical depression. Currently, Mumbai Police is investigating the suicide case and have interrogated over 30 people in connection with the case.