Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra took to social media to warn people about his name being used for fake casting calls. Taking to Instagram, he shared an official statement that reads, “We have been noticing a lot of misinterpretations done of MCCC or people trying to impersonate. Mukesh Chhabra or circulating a post demanding money for making artist’s card or promising to cast in a project or misguiding female actors or upcoming artists. We, at MCCC, do not encourage or practice the above acts. Let’s all come together as an industry and stop this. Please beware of such misleading acts. If you receive an unexpected message from anyone who claims to be Mukesh Chhabra or claims to be a part of MCCC and demands money, please refrain to give any response. We are also in the process of taking legal action against those who have or are trying to malign our image.” Also Read - Dil Bechara News: Mukesh Chhabra Reveals Farah Khan Choreographed Sushant Singh Rajput's Song For Free

Sharing the statement, he captioned it, “Important Notice to all Actors. We are tired of all the #fraudmessages, #fakecastingcalls, #fakecastingrequirements #anonymoussocialmediahandles made under the name of @castingchhabra or people pretending to be working at MCCC. After so many such instances, We have decided to have an official MCCC number to avoid all these fake actions. It is a humble request to all the actors to verify with us or inform us about these actions on the above mentioned contact number. Let’s stop this here and help each other to make this a better environment to work in this Industry. Also, all our team members names and photos are on our official website – www.mccc.in Please be alert and safe.” (sic) Also Read - Dil Bechara: Mukesh Chhabra Misses Sushant Singh Rajput, Says ‘Can Visualise You With Your Beautiful Smile'

On Thursday, he alerted everyone about a person who is claiming to be associated with the casting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Once again for all the actors out there, please beware of such fake posts. Kindly do not respond to Pritesh Noidu who is claiming to be a part of this project.” (sic)

Once again for all the actors out there, please beware of such fake posts. Kindly do not respond to Pritesh Noidu (Number – 99602 62346) who is claiming to be a part of this project. @TSeries @MuradKhetani @Cine1Studios @CastingChhabra pic.twitter.com/MWNkquQxdo — MCCC (@MukeshChhabraCC) July 9, 2020



Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be making his directorial debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer film Dil Bechara.