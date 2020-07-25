Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday and his fans rushed to watch his film on the streaming platform, which led to the crash of the online streaming portal. Director Hansal Mehta, who as watching the film, faced the same issue when suddenly Hotstar crashed, and his film-watching experience was disrupted. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Mumbai Police Summon Kangana Ranaut, Actor Asks For Interrogation in Manali

Taking to Twitter, Mehta wrote, “And Hotstar has crashed.. (sic)” Also Read - Weirdly Painful And Beautiful! Bhumi Pednekar 'Can't Stop Tearing up' as She Watches Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

After Hansal’s tweet, many Twitterati commented and revealed that they too faced the same issue. A user tweeted, “Knew it would happen… Thank God… watched it before this happened…”

Another commented, “For once I’m liking this update. Technology can handle anything but couldn’t handle love for Sushant. Go people go… let’s make history! Let’s watch our Sushant’s masterpiece. Love conquers all!!! Sushant, rest in peace. Love always!”

public unite ho to kuch bhi ho sakta hai..agar ye unity rahe to phir unko justice dilane mein koi mafia bhi nahi rok sakta.. movie dekh ke record to tod diye abhi sab milke #CBI ki mang karo.#SSRDidntCommitSuicide #SushantInOurHeartsForever 💖 — swatilekha (@sa41244716) July 24, 2020

Same! I knew Disney + Hotstar would upload movie abt 10-15 minutes earlier and I started watching it the second they uploaded and finished before max people logged in! — Miss Candid (@MissCandid01) July 24, 2020

As expected. This is #SushantSinghRajput final film and all fans united globally to pays respects, celebrate, and support his legacy. ❤️🙏😭 @CastingChhabra @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/yyks5sf0DE — Sema Singh (@semasingh) July 24, 2020

That’s the power of people’s love towards him!! Yet our voice for the demand of CBI is unheard. #SushantSinghRajpoot #DilBechara — Shreya Gupta (@theguptaparadox) July 24, 2020

Not surprised to be honest. The massiveness of the love people have for him is too much for technology to handle ♥️ — Mrinal Bisht (@MRINAAL_BISHT) July 24, 2020



However, the film left Hansal Mehta weeping. He tweeted, “The film had me weeping… The tragedy of a life gone too soon or the tragedy unfolding with young lives on screen both had me muddled up and teary eyed – even in moments of humour. And that title track by @arrahman and #AmitabhBhattacharya is a mesmerising melody. #DilBechara.”

#DilBechara by a sad twist of fame is seen as a tribute to #SushanthSinghRajput.This film while giving us a last glimpse of a life sadly lost sparkles also because of #SanjanaSanghi, @swastika24 and because of @CastingChhabra — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 25, 2020



Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is based on John Green’s popular novel The Fault In Our Stars and marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and acting debut of Sanjana Sanghi. The film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.