Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday and his fans rushed to watch his film on the streaming platform, which led to the crash of the online streaming portal. Director Hansal Mehta, who as watching the film, faced the same issue when suddenly Hotstar crashed, and his film-watching experience was disrupted. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Mumbai Police Summon Kangana Ranaut, Actor Asks For Interrogation in Manali
Taking to Twitter, Mehta wrote, “And Hotstar has crashed.. (sic)” Also Read - Weirdly Painful And Beautiful! Bhumi Pednekar 'Can't Stop Tearing up' as She Watches Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
After Hansal’s tweet, many Twitterati commented and revealed that they too faced the same issue. A user tweeted, “Knew it would happen… Thank God… watched it before this happened…”
Another commented, “For once I’m liking this update. Technology can handle anything but couldn’t handle love for Sushant. Go people go… let’s make history! Let’s watch our Sushant’s masterpiece. Love conquers all!!! Sushant, rest in peace. Love always!”
“For once Im liking this update. Technology can handle anything but couldnt handle love for Sushant. Go people go… let’s make history! Let’s watch our Sushant’s masterpiece. Love conquers all!!! Sushant, rest in peace. Love always!”, another tweeted.
However, the film left Hansal Mehta weeping. He tweeted, “The film had me weeping… The tragedy of a life gone too soon or the tragedy unfolding with young lives on screen both had me muddled up and teary eyed – even in moments of humour. And that title track by @arrahman and #AmitabhBhattacharya is a mesmerising melody. #DilBechara.”
Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is based on John Green’s popular novel The Fault In Our Stars and marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and acting debut of Sanjana Sanghi. The film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.