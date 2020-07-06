Dil Bechara Movie Live Streaming: The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is out and making everyone a bit emotional. It’s the last film featuring Sushant and the debut for Sanjana and his friend Mukesh Chhabra in Bollywood. In the other world, if Sushant was still here with us, we would be seeing him promoting the film and sharing little anecdotes about working with a fabulous team. But, as the reality stays different and quite heartbreaking, the trailer of the film has become more than just a glimpse into the world of Kizie and Manny. It’s about showing love to Sushant and his departed soul and celebrating the life that he lived in which cinema held a big space. Also Read - Dil Bechara Trailer Out: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's Film is Emotional Ride of Romance

Dil Bechara Trailer Released Online

The trailer shows a much-in-love Manny, played by Sushant, trying to woo the girl – Kizie Basu, who’s suffering from cancer. How she wishes to travel the world but more specifically, Paris, and how Manny does everything in his powers to make that dream fulfill for her – comprises the storyline of Dil Bechara. The film is officially a Hindi remake of John Green’s famous book The Fault in Our Stars which was also adapted into a Hollywood film by the same name. Apart from Sushant and Sanjana in the lead, Dil Bechara also features Saif Ali Khan in a special role. The movie is about love, sacrifices, a celebration of life and purity of relationships – everything that Sushant is now associated with. Also Read - Dil Bechara Trailer: Sanjana Sanghi Gets 'Roaring Stomach' Ahead of Trailer Release of This Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer

Watch Dil Bechara Movie Online on Disney+Hotstar on 24

It will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. As a tribute to Sushant, the makers and the streaming giant have made the film available free for all. This means that even those who have not subscribed to Disney+Hotstar can also watch the film and see Sushant spreading the magic of his wide smile for the one last time on-screen. Also Read - Star Named After Sushant Singh Rajput? Fans Celebrate as a Certificate Announcing The Same Goes Viral

This one’s for Sushant!