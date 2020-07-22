Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is all set to release this weekend on July 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar. This is a special film for many of Sushant’s fans as this is the last time the actor will be seen on last time on the screen. The film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar at 7:30 pm on this Friday. Sharing the time of the release of the film, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra shared a teaser featuring Sushant and Sanjana. Also Read - Shekhar Kapur to Dedicate His Ambitious Project 'Paani' to Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'It Has To Be Made With Humility, Not Arrogance'

He captioned the motion poster, “We want to make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let’s all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput. Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST) (sic)”

The film marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and the acting debut of Sanajan Sanghi in the lead role. The film is the Hindi adaptation of John Green’s 2012 bestseller novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film with the same name as the book was directed by Josh Boone and starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles.

Apart from Sushant and Sanjana, the film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.