Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi is a much-awaited film and will be having a direct-to-OTT release. The makers of the film are all set to release the trailer tomorrow. Announcing the news, trade analyst and film critic took to Twitter and wrote, "TRAILER DROPS TOMORROW… New poster of #DilBechara… Stars #SushantSinghRajput… Costars #SanjanaSanghi and #SaifAliKhan in a special role… Directed by Mukesh Chhabra… Will premiere on #DisneyPlusHotstar on 24 July 2020." (sic)

Revealing the news, he also dropped the new poster of the film wherein Sushant can be seen riding the bike as Sanjana hugs him and sits behind him. Flashing their smile, the poster also reads out ‘Trailer Out Tomorrow’.

TRAILER DROPS TOMORROW… New poster of #DilBechara… Stars #SushantSinghRajput… Costars #SanjanaSanghi and #SaifAliKhan in a special role… Directed by Mukesh Chhabra… Will premiere on #DisneyPlusHotstar on 24 July 2020. pic.twitter.com/FtE7UWSKKr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2020

The film is the adaptation of the famous John Green novel, The Fault in Our Stars. The film will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

The film has been in the pipeline for long and the makers were aiming for theatrical release but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film will now have a digital release. After Sushant’s untimely death, his fans demanded for Big screen release.

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra also penned down an emotional note for Sushant recently and wrote, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. The industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you.”