Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara's trailer is finally out and fans can't hold their excitement. The film is the Hindi adaptation of John Green's 2012 bestseller novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film with the same name as the book was directed by Josh Boone and starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles. The worldwide film received recognition for showcasing a sensitive and unique love story.

The film traces the emotional journey of two hopelessly in love youngsters, a young girl suffering from cancer and a boy who she meets at a support group. The two together explore the funny, thrilling and tragic adventure of being alive and being in love.

The trailer begins with, Sanjana Sanghi introducing her character and reveals that she is suffering from cancer. When Sushant enters her life, her gleamy and sad life gets lightened up. Sushant is shown the happy-go-lucky guy in the film who brings the ray of hope or silver lining to the Sanjana's character. The line 'Ek Tha Raja, Ek Thi Rani, Dono Mar Gaye Khatam Kahani' will touch your heart. Sushant completes the phrase and says 'Yeh kahani adhoori hai air isko pura who raja aur rani karenge'. Sushant's dialogue 'Jeena aur marna hum decide nahi kar sakte but kaise jeena hai yeh hum decide kar sakte hai' will strike you at your right chord.

She is seen having a happy family with her mom and dad, who are trying to dance her pains out and she wishes to go to Paris before she takes her last breath and her wish is fulfilled by Sushant. The roller-coaster of emotions, romance, pain, and fear of death will take you for an emotional ride.

Watch the trailer here:

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has composed its music and Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics of the songs. It is being presented by Fox Star Studios. Dil Bechara was first scheduled to release in November 29, 2019 but got postponed due to post-production delays. The film was then set for May 8, 2020 release but due to coronavirus lockdown, the film was again postponed indefinitely. On June 5, 2020, the makers announced that the film will have a direct-to-digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24.

Apart from Sushant and Sanjana, the film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance. Unfortunately, this is Sushant;s last film before he committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra Residence.