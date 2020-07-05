The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput‘s last movie Dil Bechara is going to hit the screens tomorrow, on July 5 – Monday. The official announcement regarding the same was made by the film’s team on social media. Sushant’s co-star from the film Sanjana Sanghi shared a new poster of Dil Bechara on Instagram and revealed how it was a beautiful journey and she’s going to miss her ‘Manny’ a lot during the release. Mukesh Chhabra, the director of the film and one of Sushant’s close friends also announced the trailer release date on his official Instagram handle and mentioned there’s only love around. Also Read - "Is it Not Possible That he Was Murdered?" BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Asks 7 Questions in Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case

Sanjana’s Instagram post read, “Kizie is entirely incomplete without Manny. This is one of my favourite shots, so surreal and dreamlike✨The #DilBechara trailer will be out tomorrow. You all? Just stay tuned.” (sic) Also Read - Chal na,Thoda Dance Karte Hai! Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi Pens Emotional Note

Dil Bechara is an official Hindi remake of John Green’s famous book The Fault In Our Stars which was also adapted into a Hollywood film with the same name. The film was directed by Josh Boone and featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the characters of Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus Waters, respectively.

The film is releasing on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and has been made available free for all the viewers. Dil Bechara is special for all the people associated with it and for the audience as well as it gives the final glimpse of Sushant on screen. The actor died by suicide on June 14 by hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building.