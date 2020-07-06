Actor Sanjana Sanghi is both excited and nervous before the release of her debut movie trailer. The actor is stepping into Bollywood with Dil Bechara, which also happens to be late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s last film. It is also Sushant’s friend – casting director Mukesh Chhabra‘s first directorial. The trailer of Dil Bechara is coming online today and while the fans are already emotional, Sanjana is feeling jitters. Also Read - Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Dil Bechara Trailer Release, Netizens Trend #DilBecharaTrailer

The actor took to her Instagram stories to share her feelings on the big day. She posted a pretty picture of herself and wrote, "Nobody told me this is what pre-trailer jitters can feel like!! Stomach's rumbling and roaring. I can feel y'all and him are with us." (sic)

Dil Bechara is based on a famous book by author John Green – The Fault in Our Stars which was already adapted into a Hollywood film with the same name. The story of Augustus Waters and Hazel Grace Lancaster touched the hearts of many and now, as it has been remade in Hindi, the emotions are even deeper.

The team of the film has been talking about how Sushant had been waiting for the release of this film and how he used to say that this was going to be his most special film so far. In a post that Sanjana made earlier, she mentioned that the late actor once told her how he had given his life’s best performance in Dil Bechara. Mukesh Chhabra, on the other hand, revealed that Sushant had promised him that he will feature in his friend’s debut directorial without even reading the script and he fulfilled that promise.

Dil Bechara will be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. How excited are you for the trailer?