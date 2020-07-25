Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara premiered on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar and his fans became emotional as they watched him on-screen one last time. The actor managed to win millions of hearts with his performance in the film and netizens declared it a blockbuster hit. Fans paid tribute to the late actor by sharing stills from the film and also trended the hashtag #DilBecharaDay throughout the day on social media. Also Read - Dil Bechara Released Online: Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Anupam Kher And Others Send Best Wishes to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Film And Team
His chemistry with co-star Sanjana Sanghi also grabbed many eyeballs and netizens gave thumbs up and lauded his power-packed performance. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Dil Bechara Release: 'The Hero of My Life, I Know You Will be Watching With us'
One user tweeted, “It feels like ” i lost myself after your death , i never met you and you don’t even know me . But i just can’t able to accept this truth that you are not with us “See you soon @itsSSR #DilBechara.”
“#DilBechara an emotional journey, lives on fantastic performance by late #SushantSinghRajput. I couldn’t control my emotions throughout the film, a beautiful journey of gem like SSR don’t deserve this ending. Gone too soon brother”, wrote another.
One more user tweeted, “Watching #DilBechara now Sushant’s smile and the light in his eyes is mesmerizing. The movie is full of life and will keep you engrossed. Do watch it.”
Check Out The Reactions Here:
Dil Bechara is a Hindi adaptation of John Green’s 2012 bestseller novel, The Fault In Our Stars. Apart from Sushant and Sanjana, the film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.