Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara premiered on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar and his fans became emotional as they watched him on-screen one last time. The actor managed to win millions of hearts with his performance in the film and netizens declared it a blockbuster hit. Fans paid tribute to the late actor by sharing stills from the film and also trended the hashtag #DilBecharaDay throughout the day on social media. Also Read - Dil Bechara Released Online: Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Anupam Kher And Others Send Best Wishes to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Film And Team

His chemistry with co-star Sanjana Sanghi also grabbed many eyeballs and netizens gave thumbs up and lauded his power-packed performance. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Dil Bechara Release: 'The Hero of My Life, I Know You Will be Watching With us'

One user tweeted, “It feels like ” i lost myself after your death , i never met you and you don’t even know me . But i just can’t able to accept this truth that you are not with us “See you soon @itsSSR #DilBechara.”

“#DilBechara an emotional journey, lives on fantastic performance by late #SushantSinghRajput. I couldn’t control my emotions throughout the film, a beautiful journey of gem like SSR don’t deserve this ending. Gone too soon brother”, wrote another.

One more user tweeted, “Watching #DilBechara now Sushant’s smile and the light in his eyes is mesmerizing. The movie is full of life and will keep you engrossed. Do watch it.”

Check Out The Reactions Here:

It feels like ” i lost myself after your death , i never met you and you don’t even know me . But i just can’t able to accept this truth that you are not with us ”

See you soon @itsSSR ❤#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/6IIQY6ECug — Anurag Bisht (@ianuragbisht) July 24, 2020

he’s so precious, im in tears. Sushant as Manny was honestly everything. #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/QMBRYEG20m — nyctophile. (@sprihaxx) July 24, 2020

Yes we will miss you Manny AKA Sushant Singh Rajput.#DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/Gs0qxzDK5X — Pooja ( Justice for Sushant ) (@Beingrealbeing) July 24, 2020

The dialogue said by #SaifAliKhan was so true abt Sushant’s Life, it ws so relevant to his life. #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajpoot pic.twitter.com/QIB2Fe1yXX — Sandesh (@indiansandesh) July 24, 2020

Watched #DilBechara

Awesome performance by #SushanthSinghRajput

Manny made us laugh and cry.❤️

He taught us how to live, laugh and enjoy. He rightly said

“Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai yeh hum decide nehi kar sakte, lekin kaise jeena hai woh toh hum decide kar sakte hai” pic.twitter.com/hsBiVzVTkj — Spandana (@SpanSim15) July 24, 2020

#DilBechara

Dil Behera’s funeral scene was spectacular where his friend recites the last speech in front of Sushant and shares his words about Manny (Sushant’s character) before Manny dies. One thing is sure Sushant was no different from Manny’s character pic.twitter.com/nHKoMX0sLW — Saurabh Singh Bais (@SaurabhSBais) July 24, 2020

#DilBechara

#DilBechara made me smile & cry both. Never felt this much emotional while watching a film..In last few minutes I literally cud not control my tears. All movie lovers gonna miss you #SushantSinghRajpoot. You were gem of an actor.

#JusticeForSushant pic.twitter.com/5qllzbqGgR — Nita Ambani™ (@0Nita_ji) July 24, 2020

He’s here…

He’s not going anywhere…

He didn’t died…

He’s alive…

I can feel him ❤️ Manny is Sushant ❤️

He’s a fighter and he fought well!#DilBechara #DilBecharaToday#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/pl5u0pplOE — ❤️ (Justice for Sushant) (@Shilpi_Flyhigh) July 24, 2020



Dil Bechara is a Hindi adaptation of John Green’s 2012 bestseller novel, The Fault In Our Stars. Apart from Sushant and Sanjana, the film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.