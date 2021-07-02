Dilip Kumar health update: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is responding well to the treatment. The actor was hospitalised on Wednesday after complaining of breathlessness. As reported by news daily, the 98-year-old actor is doing better than before but continues to be in ICU. The actor’s family has decided to let him stay under medical supervision at the hospital since he was hospitalised with the same issue a few weeks back as well. The current treatment is helping him feel better and the doctors are trying to figure out better ways for the next course of treatment. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Hospitalised: Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery After Actor Admitted In ICU For Breathlessness

A report published in Indian Express quoted a source close to the actor as saying, "Dilip Kumar is doing much better, and is stable. He continues to be in the ICU so doctors can monitor him on a regular basis. Due to his advanced age, and the fact that he was hospitalised last month also, that too with similar health issues, his family thinks it is better that he stays in the hospital for a while and gets home once fully recovered. Doctors are treating him and will take a call on his line of further treatment too."

Dilip Kumar is reportedly going to get discharged in the coming week. His family friend and social media representative, Faisal Farooqui, told news agency PTI, "He is stable. He continues to be in the hospital on doctor's advice so that doctor can provide necessary medical attention given his age. The family believes he will be discharged in a day or two."

The actor’s family tweeted to thank people for their wishes and prayers. We wish him the Thespian a speedy recovery!