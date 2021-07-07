Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the death of Dilip Kumar, who passed away aged 98 on Wednesday early morning in a hospital in Mumbai. Paying tribute to the legendary actor, Big B took to Twitter to express his sadness and wrote, “An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss. Deeply saddened. (sic)” Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Funeral: Legendary Actor to be Laid to Rest at Juhu Qabrastan | Details Inside

T 3958 – An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar’ ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲

Deeply saddened .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan co-starred in the 1982 film Shakti. He breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to an age-related illness. He was 98, and he died at Hinduja Hospital where he had been admitted for breathing issues. The thespian's close aide and a family friend told IANS: "He passed away peacefully this morning in the presence of Saira Ji and other family members and doctors."

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. He had been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, also referred to as ‘water in the lungs’.

Apart from Amitabh, celebrities such as Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh, among others also took to social media to pay their tribute.

The 98-year-old actor Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, is considered one of the icons and best actors in Indian cinema. He was last seen in the film Qila (1998).