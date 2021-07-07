Dilip Kumar Death: The ‘Tragedy King of Bollywood’ Dilip Kumar’s demise on Wednesday morning came as a shock to the entire film industry. His career spanned over six decades and comprises some unforgettable performances by the legendary actor. Now, bidding farewell to the late actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan too paid her tribute with a special throwback photo feature Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar. In the photo, the two young actors are seen holding onto each other and smiling as they get ready for the click. Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “RIP (sic)” Also Read - Virtual Tour of Dilip Kumar's Ancestral House in Peshawar Which is to Transform Into Museum - See Pics

In Dilip Kumar's autobiography, The Substance And The Shadow, he had mentioned how Raj Kapoor and he have been friends since school days. While they were rivals on-screen, off-screen they shared a great relationship.

Karan Johar too paid tribute and wrote, "DILIP KUMAR SAAB set the standard for all solid actors to follow… he was a bonafide institution….. his performances are text books of nuance and celluloid screen presence…. He leaves behind a legendary legacy that will continue to inspire generations of artists …. His journey can never end because his legacy will always live on… Rest in peace Dilip Saab and thank you for being the force that you were…. That force is unmatchable and irreplaceable but forever inspirational…. Prayers to Saira aunty and the entire family…. The entire fraternity mourns the passing away of a LEGEND. (sic)"

Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture of Dilip Kumar pulling Raj Kapoor’s cheeks and wrote, “The deep connection and love between them.”

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to an age-related illness. He was 98, and he died at Hinduja Hospital where he had been admitted for breathing issues. The thespian’s close aide and a family friend told IANS: “He passed away peacefully this morning in the presence of Saira Ji and other family members and doctors.”

The 98-year-old actor Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, is considered one of the icons and best actors in Indian cinema. He was last seen in the film Qila (1998).