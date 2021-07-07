India woke up to shocking news of actor Dilip Kumar’s demise. He was 98. The legendary actor was suffering from a prolonged illness. Dilip Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as ‘tragedy king’, had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Twitter Flooded With Tributes From Fans, Netizens Say 'Master of Acting, End of an Era'
“He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am,” Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating the actor, told PTI. With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor’s Twitter handle. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Dies at 98: PM Narendra Modi Remembers The 'Cinematic Legend' on Twitter
Soon as the news came out of his passing away, several Bollywood celebs paid tribute to the actor by offering condolences on their social media handles. Also Read - Legendary Bollywood Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away at 98, Tributes Pour In
Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti” (sic)
The “Mughal-e-Azam” actor had been in and out of hospitals in the last one month and the family was hoping he would get better.