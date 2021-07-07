India woke up to shocking news of actor Dilip Kumar’s demise. He was 98. The legendary actor was suffering from a prolonged illness. Dilip Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as ‘tragedy king’, had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Twitter Flooded With Tributes From Fans, Netizens Say 'Master of Acting, End of an Era'

“He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am,” Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating the actor, told PTI. With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor’s Twitter handle. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Dies at 98: PM Narendra Modi Remembers The 'Cinematic Legend' on Twitter

Soon as the news came out of his passing away, several Bollywood celebs paid tribute to the actor by offering condolences on their social media handles. Also Read - Legendary Bollywood Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away at 98, Tributes Pour In

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti” (sic)

One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar sahab. I also pray today’s generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UKetoz8KIM — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 7, 2021

Shared many moments with the legend…some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.

Deepest condolences to Sairaji🙏🏼#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021

No One like you !!! Have a great Journey from here on Master ….सादर नमन 🙏 Rest in Peace 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/nTv3cwV2wg — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 7, 2021

A legend … an Inspiration… thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar ji … 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 RIP … pic.twitter.com/F1uiXHzxsb — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 7, 2021

Saddened to know about the demise of Dilip Kumar sir, One of the greatest actors and doyen of Indian Cinema, a Legend. He inspired generations of actors and will always be missed. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xTjO4FF6yS — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 7, 2021



The “Mughal-e-Azam” actor had been in and out of hospitals in the last one month and the family was hoping he would get better.