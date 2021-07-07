Mumbai: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The 98-year-old actor was suffering from lungs infection when he breathed his last. He had been in the ICU for the last few days after complaining of breathlessness. Also Read - Ministry Of Co-Operation: Centre Creates Separate Ministry To Strengthen Cooperative Movement

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of the legendary actor. Calling his demise a great loss to the cultural world, Modi tweeted, “Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends, and innumerable admirers. RIP (sic)” Also Read - Union Cabinet Expansion Today, 20 New Faces May be Inducted in Modi Govt | Key Points

Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife and former actor Saira Banu.