Dilip Kumar Dies: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital at the age of 98. The veteran actor had been suffering from pulmonary fibrosis and was in the ICU for the last few days. The actor, born Yusuf Khan, is considered the thespian of Indian cinema. Legendary in every sense, his mounting presence was always considered the gift to the Indian film industry.

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Dilip Kumar's net worth was calculated at $85 million that comes to around Rs 627 crore with major source of income being acting. The legendary actor was the first one in the Hindi film industry who charged Rs 1 lakh as his fees in the 1950s. The actor was also a member of the parliament.

Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu always preferred living a simple life that was dedicated to charity and prayers in his last years. Always the one to be enjoying a rich conversation, the legendary actor used to have his friends and intellectuals from the industry circled around him during evening get-togethers when he was keeping well a few years back. While his health started deteriorating when he was in his 80s, his wife stood with him like the strongest pillar and established a new benchmark for any partner in a relationship.

Dilip Kumar’s true legacy is his many films that define the Hindi film industry in its truest sense – dramatic, thoughtful, issue-based, and grand in every manner. After debuting with Jwar Bhata in the year 1944, the actor went on to star in multiple films including the biggest hits like Nadiya Ke Par (1948), Arzoo (1950), Daag (1952), Devdas (1954), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-E-Azam (1960), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), and Karma (1986), among others. His last movie before he stopped working in front of the camera was Qila in the year 1998.

May his soul rest in peace!