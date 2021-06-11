Dilip Kumar Latest Health Update: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been discharged from the Hinduja hospital where he was admitted for infection in the lungs after complaining of breathlessness. An official tweet from Dilip Kumar‘s Twitter handle informed his fans of his wellbeing. The tweet read, “With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God’s infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar.

–Faisal Farooqui

–Faisal Farooqui#DilipKumar #healthupdate — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 11, 2021

Earlier, when various rumours about Kumar’s health circulated online, the actor’s wife Saira Banu requested all to not believe in ‘WhatsApp forwards’. She said that the actor was fine and recovering well. “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan,” she tweeted. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Reacts to CBI Investigation a Year After Actor's Death

Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, also referred to as ‘water in the lungs’. As per a report in news agency ANI, the actor was kept on oxygen support in the ICU ward.

We wish him a speedy recovery!