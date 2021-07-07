Dilip Kumar’s Funeral: Legendary Actor to be Laid to Rest at Juhu Qabrastan | Details Inside

Dilip Kumar’s Funeral: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar will be buried today in Mumbai. The actor passed away on Wednesday morning at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital after being treated for lungs infection. The 98-year-old actor was suffering from pulmonary fibrosis and was admitted to the non-covid ward of the hospital last week. His wife, Saira Banu, and a few other family members remained by his side as he breathed his last. Also Read - 'We Lost Our Kohinoor Hira' Dilip Kumar's Saudagar Co-Star Mukesh Khanna Reveals What He Learned From The Legendary Actor | EXCLUSIVE

The details of his funeral were revealed in an official tweet from his Twitter handle. Dilip Kumar will be laid to rest at around 5 pm to Juhu Qabrastan in the Santacruz area of Mumbai. The latest pictures from outside the hospital that are currently going viral on social media showed Banu mourning the loss of her husband as filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and other celebs from the industry lined up to help in the last rites of the legendary actor.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was also clicked outside Dilip Kumar's residence as she paid her last respects to the actor who was considered an institution of acting by the entire film industry.

Dilip Kumar's true legacy is his many films that define the Hindi film industry in its truest sense – dramatic, thoughtful, issue-based, and grand in every manner. After debuting with Jwar Bhata in the year 1944, the actor went on to star in multiple films including the biggest hits like Nadiya Ke Par (1948), Arzoo (1950), Daag (1952), Devdas (1954), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-E-Azam (1960), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), and Karma (1986), among others. His last movie before he stopped working in front of the camera was Qila in the year 1998.

