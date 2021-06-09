Dilip Kumar Health Update: Veteran Hindi cinema actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital on Sunday morning after he complained about breathlessness. Now, as per the latest tweet on the actor’s official Twitter account, he had a successful pleural aspiration procedure and is likely to get discharged on Thursday. Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui shared, “Update: Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomorrow (Thursday).” Also Read - Dilip Kumar’s Health is Improving, Doctors Say ‘Breathlessness Problem Subdued But Still on Oxygen Support'



Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu has been actively sharing updates on his health. In a tweet, she shared that the actor is ‘stable’ and might be discharged soon. He is currently under the care of a team of senior doctors, Cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale and Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar, at the hospital. Dr Parkar earlier today said, “Dilip Kumar’s health is improving and the problem of breathlessness has also subdued, but he continues to be on oxygen support.”

He has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, also referred to as ‘water in the lungs’. As per the ANI report, Dilip Kumar has been kept on oxygen support in the ICU ward.

A few days back, Saira also shared a long note on Twitter which read, “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan.”

The legendary actor was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

We wish him a speedy recovery!