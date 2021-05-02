Mumbai: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is going to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday, his wife Saira Banu revealed in a statement to a leading daily. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for regular health checkups and some other health issues. His wife and former actor mentioned that there’s nothing to worry about as Kumar is recovering well. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Turns 98: Wishes Pour in From Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Urmilla Matondkar And Others

While speaking to ETimes and giving an important update about Dilip Kumar‘s health, his wife Saira Banu said, “Dilip Kumar Saab is recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow.” Also Read - Saira Banu Talks About Madhubala Ahead of Dilip Kumar's 98th Birthday

In a previous interview last year, Saira had asked everyone to pray for the wellbeing of her husband as Kumar was not keeping well at that time. She had told ETimes, “He’s not too well. He’s weak. At times, he walks into the hall and back to his room. His immunity is low. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day.” Also Read - Dilip Kumar Health Update: Saira Banu Reveals Veteran Actor is Little Weak And 'Immunity is Not Low'

Popularly known as Bollywood’s Tragedy King, Dilip Kumar is known for his legendary performances in films like Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Naya Daur (1957), Ram Aur Shyam, Devdas (1955), and Ganga Jumna (1961) among others. He was last seen on-screen in the 1998 film Qila.

We wish him a speedy recovery!