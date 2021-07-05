Dilip Kumar health update: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is stable and doing well, assured his wife and former actor Saira Banu outside the hospital where he is admitted after complaining of breathlessness. Banu talked to the paparazzi outside the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and told them that her husband is looking fine. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Continues to be in ICU, Family Wants Him Hospitalised For a Few Days More | Health Update

The 98-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital last week due to complications in his lungs. He had been admitted with the same problem in June this year which is why his family now wants to keep him under observation for a few more days at the hospital. “Sahab theek hain”, said Saira Banu as she waved at the paps and informed them about her husband’s improving health. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Hospitalised: Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery After Actor Admitted In ICU For Breathlessness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Dilip Kumar Again in ICU After Complaining of Breathlessness, Condition Stable

In a statement to news agency PTI on Saturday, she said, “Sahab is much better. We are still in the ICU. He is very stable and very well today. (Need) Prayers to get him out of here hale and hearty. Let us get out of the woods, we are still in the woods.”

Dilip Kumar has been dealing with bilateral pleural effusion that occurs when there’s excess fluid between the pleura outside the lungs. He earlier went through a successful pleural aspiration procedure. However, he started complaining of breathlessness again after a few days and got admitted again.

We wish him a speedy recovery!