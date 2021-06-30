Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. A source close to the actor told Indian Express, “Dilip Kumar was brought to the hospital yesterday (Tuesday), he had the same complaints that he had last time. So his family probably thought it was best to bring him to the hospital, considering his age and also because he was previously admitted with the same complaint. Today the doctors will see him again and take a call on his line of treatment. He is in the ICU so that we can continuously monitor him. He is under observation and he is stable. There is nothing to worry.” Also Read - Dilip Kumar Again in ICU After Complaining of Breathlessness, Condition Stable

As soon as the news of Dilip Kumar hospitalised surfaced on the internet, his fans started pouring him good wishes. One user wrote, “Get well Soon #DilipKumar! Dilip Kumar hospitalized due to breathlessness. The 98 year old legendary actor is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU). Praying for his speedy recovery. #YusufSaab #TragedyKing @TheDilipKumar.” Also Read - Saira Banu Reveals it Was Crucial And Critical Time For Dilip Kumar: He Had Water Logging in Lungs

Another wrote, “Get Well Soon Sir #DilipKumar May Allah bless you with good health and Speed Recovery.. @TheDilipKumar.” Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Latest Health Update by Madhur Bhandarkar: 'Saira ji Said we Should Pray For His Recovery'

Check Reactions Here:

Praying for Good health and stability of #DilipKumar ji. Keep strong legend. — Stanley (@stanip7) June 30, 2021

Whenever Dilip Kumar hospitalized After few days#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/WYfipZvTLI — Gauravv (@CrikSpy) June 30, 2021

Get Well soon Sir #DilipKumar The Legendary Actors.. 98yrs Old. pic.twitter.com/dRkNN09xbh — pynshailangjyrwa (@pynshailangjyr1) June 30, 2021

Get well Soon #DilipKumar! Dilip Saab hospitalized due to breathlessness. The 98 year old legendary actor is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU). Praying for his speedy recovery.#YusufSaab #TragedyKing @TheDilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Xzn3CDzmYH — FURKAN ANSARI (@F_Ansari_Godda) June 30, 2021

A hospital insider told PTI, “He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him.”

Earlier this month, the veteran actor was hospitalised at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after having ‘episodes of breathlessness’. He had been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, also referred to as ‘water in the lungs’.

The 98-year-old actor Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, is considered one of the icons and best actors in Indian cinema. He was last seen in the film Qila (1998).