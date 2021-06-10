Mumbai: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar visited the legendary actor Dilip Kumar in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. Following the visit, he said that Dilip Kumar is stable and that everyone must pray for his speedy recovery. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Health Update: Actor Underwent Successful Pleural Aspiration Procedure, To Be Discharged Tomorrow

“I met Sairaji and she was very gracious to give me time. I was happy when I learned there that he was stable. I felt I must go and so I did. Sairaji asked that we should pray for her husband’s recovery,” Madhur Bhandarkar said in a conversation with ETimes. Bhandarkar also added that he always wanted to work with Dilip sahab and that he was a great admirer of his work. Also Read - Dilip Kumar’s Health is Improving, Doctors Say ‘Breathlessness Problem Subdued But Still on Oxygen Support'

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Hinduja hospital on June 6 after he complained of some breathing issues is likely to be discharged soon. Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Latest Photo From Hospital: Saira Banu Holds His Hand as Actor Fights Bilateral Pleural Effusion

The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital in May 2021 as well for a routine checkup. However, he was then discharged after all his tests were done. Dilip Kumar lost his two younger brothers — Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) last year due to coronavirus.

Dilip Kumar’s real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan and is one of the best actors in Indian cinema. He is also known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood and his career spanned over six decades. Dilip Kumar worked in over 65 films in his career. While the megastar had made his Bollywood debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, he then appeared in several iconic films including Saudagar (1991), Devdas (1955), Karma (1986), Naya Daur (1957), Gunga Jamuna (1961), Kohinoor (1960), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), and Ram Aur Shyam (1967) among others. He was last seen in Qila in 1998.