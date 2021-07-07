Mumbai: The death of legendary actor Dilip Kumar has left the entire nation in grief. The actor passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 98. Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Dies at 98: PM Narendra Modi Remembers The 'Cinematic Legend' on Twitter

Following the news of Dilip Kumar’s death, several of his fans and celebrities took to social media expressing grief and wishing strength to the family. Fans remember Kumar’s contribution to Indian cinema and mentioned that he will be remembered forever. “A legendary figure in the Indian Film Industry, the greatest actor of his era. He will always have a special place in the heart of fans all over the world,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - Legendary Bollywood Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away at 98, Tributes Pour In

Social media is flooded with fans remembering the legendary actor. Take a look: Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Health Is Improving, Saira Banu Requests For 'Duas' For Him To Get 'Discharged Soon'

Saddened by the demise of Dilip Kumar Sahab.

A legendary figure in the Indian film industry, the greatest actor of his era. He will always have a special place in the heart of fans all over the world.

My deepest condolences to the bereaved family.#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/H9HSfreYfF — Deepankar Arora (@DeepankarBJP) July 7, 2021

It’s tragic that the tragedy king is no more with us. May God give Sadgati to the great soul of the beautiful man.#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/lHw7SJVHRP — Saket Sinha (@SaketSinhaIndic) July 7, 2021

R.I.P. LEGEND #DilipKumar you are the real father of acting in bollywood. pic.twitter.com/EPyfqOOlXO — Nantu Ray (@N2Don) July 7, 2021

हिंदी फिल्मों के दिग्गज अभिनेता, ‘ट्रेजडी किंग’ के नाम से प्रतिष्ठित,दादा साहब फाल्के पुरस्कार से सम्मानित, राज्यसभा के पूर्व सांसद श्री दिलीप कुमार जी के रूप में हम सबने आज एक महान कलाकार को खो दिया। #DilipKumar

सत सत नमन :💐💐 pic.twitter.com/jqprpzATFt — Shiva Mali (@ShivaMali16) July 7, 2021

An entire era of acting has come to an end! My heartfelt condolence on death of #DilipKumar Sir. You will always live in everyones heart sir. RIP sir.”दिलीप कुमार” #ripdilipkumar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MHq6ngG09a — Official Sidnaazians FC (@TrueSidNaaz) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar’s real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan and is one of the best actors in Indian cinema. He was also known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood and his career spanned over six decades. Dilip Kumar worked in over 65 films in his career. While the megastar had made his Bollywood debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, he then appeared in several iconic films including Saudagar (1991), Devdas (1955), Karma (1986), Naya Daur (1957) and Gunga Jamuna (1961) among others.