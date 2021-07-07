Mumbai: India woke up to shocking news on Wednesday morning. Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98. He was admitted to Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital. Following the news of his demise, several Bollywood celebrities, politicians and fans took to social media paying tributes and remembering the ‘Tragedy King.’ Also Read - Dilip Kumar Dies: Net Worth, Lifestyle, And True Legacy of The Legendary Actor

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who worked with Dilip Saab in the 1991 film Saudagar expressed grief and said that India has lost a Kohinoor hira today. "It is shocking news. I woke up to lots of phone calls and then I realised that something grave has happened. When I picked up the phone I got the shocking news. We have lost our industry's Kohinoor Hira, nobody can replace him. He was not just an actor in a film, he was an institution. The way he used to choose films," he said.

Mukesh Khanna also talked about Dilip Kumar's work and said that he wasn't just an actor but an institution in himself. He also talked about Dilip Kumar's choice of movies and mentioned that his performance was unparalleled. "Dilip Saab told me, 'Iss industry mein na karna sabse mushkil hota hai, log aapko phone krte hai and phir aapko kisi na kisi dabaw mein haan karna padta hai But I know how to say no'. That's why if you see his graph, he did one movie per year. But all his movies went for Filmfare awards," he said.

Mukesh Khanna played the role of Dilip Kumar’s son in Saudagar. He also revealed what he learned from the legendary actor and said, “Every actor has learned from him. Even Mukesh Khanna has learned from him and I am not ashamed in saying that I haven’t learned from him. Seekhna padta hai, because we came at a time when dialogue delivery was theatrical. He came and made it look natural. I was his admirer, when I got the opportunity to work with him, it was a great opportunity…He was always bright. He refused for Lawrence of Arabia saying he will become a second-class citizen there. I have learned from him to refuse films.”

Mukesh Khanna also recalled how Dilip Kumar used to work late nights during Saudagar shoot in Manali and revealed, “While we were shooting in Manali, Subhash Ghai told me, raat ko dhai baje Yusuf bhai phone krte hai, voh corridor mein ghumte rehte hai, practicing dialogues and all. Which actor does that?”

“Dilip Saab meant quality, he meant the performance unparalleled. He used to take care of every dialogue,” Mukesh Khanna concluded.