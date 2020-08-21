Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan passed away early this morning at a Mumbai hospital after testing COVID-19 positive and was admitted to hospital on August 16. Actor’s two brothers Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan, who tested COVID-19 positive, were said to be in a critical situation. According to ANI, the younger brother passed away on Friday morning. As per the hospital, he had diabetics, hypertension, and ischaemic heart disease. Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Brothers Eshan and Aslam Khan Test Positive For COVID-19, on Artificial Breathing Support at Lilavati Hospital

Announcing the news, ANI tweeted, “Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away early morning today. He had diabetes, hypertension, and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for #COVID19: Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai #Maharashtra. (sic)”

Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away early morning today. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for #COVID19: Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020



Earlier, doctors treating them told ETimes, “They are critical because of their age and comorbidities. Their vital organs are beginning to become a cause of concern.”

Saira Banu told ETimes, “They are under treatment of Jalil Parker and Cardiologist Nitin Gokhale. Pray that they should recover well by the Grace of God…AAMEEN.”

The actor’s brothers were rushed to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night after they complained of breathlessness. Both brothers have been kept under artificial breathing support, as per the reports. The brothers are in ICU but they have not been intubated. They were admitted to the hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19 via rapid antigen test. While Aslam was 88, Ehsaan is 90-years-old.