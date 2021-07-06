Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has now shown improvements in his health. The 98-year-old veteran actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in suburban Khar-based Hinduja hospital to address his age-related ‘medical issues’. A tweet by his wife Saira Banu read, “We are grateful for God’s infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon.” Also Read - Dilip Kumar Health Update: Saira Banu Talks to Paps Outside Hospital | Viral Video

We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha'Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 5, 2021



Dilip Kumar was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. A source close to the actor had told Indian Express, "Dilip Kumar was brought to the hospital yesterday (Tuesday), he had the same complaints that he had last time. So his family probably thought it was best to bring him to the hospital, considering his age and also because he was previously admitted with the same complaint. Today the doctors will see him again and take a call on his line of treatment. He is in the ICU so that we can continuously monitor him. He is under observation and he is stable. There is nothing to worry." Earlier, last month, the veteran actor was hospitalised at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after having 'episodes of breathlessness'. He had been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, also referred to as 'water in the lungs'.

The 98-year-old actor Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, is considered one of the icons and best actors in Indian cinema. He was last seen in the film Qila (1998).