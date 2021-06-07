Dilip Kumar Health Update: Actor Saira Banu on Monday took to Twitter to share a picture of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who is currently hospitalised at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after having ‘episodes of breathlessness’. In the photo, the 98-year-old actor can be seen lying on the hospital bed as Saira Banu stands beside him holding his hand. Going by the photo, the actor looks weak. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Health Update: Legendary Actor Is On Oxygen Support, 'Not On Ventilator'

He has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, also referred to as ‘water in the lungs’. As per the ANI report, Dilip Kumar has been kept on oxygen support in the ICU ward. His condition is stable as per Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist who is treating the actor.

Message from Saira Banu pic.twitter.com/TDQzXDAigs — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

Earlier today, Saira also shared a long note on Twitter which read, “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan.”

Dr Jalil Parkar, one of the doctors treating Dilipo Sa’ab, told the media on Monday morning, “His health is much better now. His oxygen saturation has improved. The fluid has reduced and his breathing difficulty has also reduced. Saira ji is with him. She’s also happy with his improvement. So whatever procedure we wanted to do, we will put that on hold for now. If he continues to improve at this rate and if the fluid reduces, we might discharge him soon. We are happy with his improvement. He might get discharged in 2-3 days.”

The 98-year-old actor Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, is considered one of the icons and best actors in Indian cinema. He was last seen in the film Qila (1998).