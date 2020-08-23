Veteran actor Dilip Kumar‘s brother Ehsaan Khan continues to remain critical after contracting COVID-19. The actor’s wife Saira Banu talked about his health condition in an interview with ETimes and revealed that he is breathless and struggling for life. Also Read - When Will India's First COVID Vaccine Come Out? Here's What Health Minister Says | Check Other Vaccine-related Updates Here

“Pray for Ehsaan bhai, who’s struggling in the ICU. He’s breathless. I hope he goes back home fine,” she said. Also Read - India Crosses 3 Million Coronavirus Cases, Makes Record of Testing 1 Million Samples a Day

Both the brothers of the industry’s Thespian – Ehsaan and Aslam Khan got admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on August 16 after complaining of breathlessness. They were shifted to the ICU and remained critical. On August 21, Friday, Aslam breathed his last at the hospital and was laid to rest by a few members of the family. Mourning Aslam’s demise, Saira said, “It is so unfortunate that Aslam bhai succumbed to the Coronavirus; we really don’t know how to cope with this loss. May Allah rest him in peace.” Also Read - Nepal to Resume International Flights From September 1

She also revealed the names of those present during the funeral of her brother-in-law who was 88 years old when he passed away. “Dilip Kumar’s nephew Imran and Ayub Khan (Nasir Khan’s son) along with Saqib Kashif Khan (of Mehboob Studios) and Murshid, who worked for Dilip Kumar at his office and has become an integral part of our family, managed everything,” she explained.

We wish more strength to the family in the time of loss!