Actor Dilip Kumar’s youngest brother Ehsan Khan passed away on Wednesday night at the Lilavati Hospital. In an official statement from the hospital, it was revealed that he died of COVID-19 and had already been suffering from heart diseases, hypertension, and Alzheimer’s disease. Khan reportedly passed away at around 11 pm on Wednesday at the hospital. Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Wife Saira Banu Prays For His Brother Ehsaan Khan Who Continues to Struggle For Life Due to COVID-19

Both Ehsan and the other brother of the veteran actor, Aslam Khan, were admitted to the hospital after contracting the novel coronavirus. They were admitted on account of low oxygen levels and were kept on a non-invasive ventilator. Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Brother Aslam Khan, Who Tested COVID-19 Positive, Passes Away at 88

The official statement regarding Ehsan's death read, "Ehsan Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at 11 pm yesterday. He had tested positive for #COVID19 and had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer: Lilavati hospital, Mumbai #Maharashtra" (sic)

An official tweet was also released from the verified Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar on Thursday morning asking all to pray for the departed souls. The tweet read, “Dilip Saab’s youngest brother Ehsan Khan, passed away few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him we return. Pls pray for them.

Posted by @FAISALmouthshut on behalf of #DilipKumar” (sic)

Earlier, the veteran actor had requested all his fans to protect themselves against the virus and take necessary precautions.

May their souls rest in peace!