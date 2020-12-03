The Twitter argument between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh has turned murkier. After the actor called out Kangana for misidentifying the old farmer woman from the Delhi protest as Bilkis Dadi from the Shaheen Bagh protest, the Manikarnika star launched a series of tweets. In her first tweet, she called Diljit ‘Karan Johar ke paltu‘ (Karan Johar‘s pet), and in the second tweet, she called herself ‘babbar sherni‘ (a lioness). Also Read - Kangana Ranaut 'Shouldn't be This Blind', Diljit Dosanjh Lashes Out at Actor For Tweeting Against Old Woman From Farmers' Protest in Delhi

This didn't go down well with Diljit who also resorted to using foul language and asked Kangana to not 'bark' against women of their mother's age. The Queen star tweeted back saying she never insulted any woman in her tweet and even the tweet that she made was deleted within a few seconds, therefore, there's no need to make a hue and cry about it. The rant continued while Diljit made another tweet and asked Kangana how fair is it for a woman to call another woman a '100rs Dehadi wali aurat'. Kangana tweeted back saying she doesn't know the farmer woman and she never wrote anything about her.

Kangana's tweet read, "Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now." (sic)

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Diljit wrote back in Punjabi saying, “Gal Kehdi Ho Rahi aa Eh Ja Kidar Nu Rahi aa ..? Dimagh theek aa Tera? Gallan Na Ghumaa.. Sidha Jawab de.. Jo bhonki an Tu sadian maava Lai.. Aa Ke Gal Kari Sadian Maavan Naal Jina Nu Tu 100 Rs Di Dasdi c .. Sari HEROINE Giri Kadh Den gian..” (sic)

Kangana tweeted saying, “Oye dumbo baat wahi hai jab kisi ki citizenship gayi he nahin toh Saheen Baag dadi ne kiske kehne pe protests kiye? Jab MSP hataya he nahin toh phir wahi dadi kiske bhejne pe Farmers protests mein hissa le rahi hai? Kaun usko peeche se prompt karta hai when she speaks ?” (sic)

Oye dumbo baat wahi hai jab kisi ki citizenship gayi he nahin toh Saheen Baag dadi ne kiske kehne pe protests kiye? Jab MSP hataya he nahin toh phir wahi dadi kiske bhejne pe Farmers protests mein hissa le rahi hai? Kaun usko peeche se prompt karta hai when she speaks ? https://t.co/GZE2dyqVK3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Mera ya tumhara sahi hona zaroori nahin hai, desh ka sahi hona zaroori hai, tum log farmers ko bhatka rahe ho, pareshaan hoon main inn protests se aaye din in riots se iss khoon kharabe se, aur tum sab bhaagidaar ho ismein… remember that … https://t.co/shhe4lyM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Aa JAA…

Kam Mai Hun Da Ni Karda ..Tuney Kitno ki Chaati Hai Kaam Ke Lie? Mai Bollywood Mai Strugle ni karta madam..

Bollywood wale aa ke kehnde aa film kar Lao SIR 😊 Mai tainu das riha eH BOLLYWOOD WALE NI PUNJAB WALE AA 2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sune gi.. https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai…?

Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..😊 https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

All this started with Kangana making a tweet a few days back putting an elderly woman’s photo alongside Bilkis Dadi from the Shaheen Bagh protest.

This irked many who schooled Kangana and asked her to apologise to the woman named Mahinder Kaur who was a farmer and participated in the protest. Diljit posted the video of the woman and mentioned how she should have thought before writing anything.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾 Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

The issue doesn’t seem to be ending soon as Kangana is known for her war of words with many celebrities on social media. By dragging KJo in the entire Twitter battle, she has also included the trolls now in the issue.

