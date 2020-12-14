Actor Diljit Dosanjh has objected to those making news around the farmers eating pizza during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws. The actor, on Monday, took to Twitter and wrote how people are so concerned and worried about the farmers eating pizza at the border during the demonstration while nothing concerned them when they were dying by suicide after consuming poison. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Shares His Entire Schedule For The Day as Kangana Ranaut Asks 'Diljit_Kitthe_aa' - Check Hilarious Tweet

The popular Punjabi singer-actor made a sarcastic tweet that read, “Farmers consuming poison was never a concern but farmers eating pizza is news” (sic) Also Read - I Was Emotionally Raped: Kangana Ranaut Targets Diljit Dosanjh Again For 'Kangana Ko Pel Diya' Trend

Diljit has emerged as one of the strongest celebrity voices in support of the farmers who are protesting on the Delhi-Haryana border against the central government’s newly constructed controversial laws.

Last week, one Shanbir Singh Sandhu organised a pizza feast with his four friends for the farmers and mentioned that those who provide the dough for pizza to the entire country can themselves afford to enjoy a pizza. While some appreciated the move and maintained that every ingredient used in a pizza is grown on a farm, some wrote against the scene asking who has been paying for such distributions.

One tweet read, “Every ingredient of those Pizzas is made by the farmers, from scratch. So go to hell everyone who thinks the farmers aren’t bloody entitled to eat them! #FarmersProtest” (sic), while another read, “ree pizzas for protesting farmers, massage chairs, is this a protest or a five-Star spa? And who is paying for all this?#farmersProtestHijacked” (sic)

For the uninitiated, the reference to the farmers consuming poison in Diljit’s tweet came from the past cases where many farmers killed themselves due to their inability to pay heavy loans.