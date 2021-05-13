Chandigarh: Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh has left fans wondering when will the gyms open amid the Covid-19 pandemic as the actor shared his eye-grabbing video working out in a gym. The actor motivated many of his fans and wiped off their mid-week blues with his workout video. In the video, he can be sitting on a butterfly gym workout machine facing his back towards the camera. He can be seen clad in a black and grey gym rig as he does his back exercises. Also Read - Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine to be Available in Indian Market From Early Next Week

The video left many fans hoping for gyms to reopen as many states are under the coronavirus lockdown in the wake of the spike in the cases. One user, “Yha kb gym open honge #discoronashitisneverending.”

“India mein toh Gyms pata nahi aab kab hi khulenge”, wrote another.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit Dosanjh recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Honsla Rakh alongside Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. Shinda Grewal and Sonam Bajwa. The film is slated to release on October 15. He also has Jodi with Nimrat Khaira, which is scheduled to release in June.

As a singer he has given hits with songs like RiRi, Do you Know, Ki Banu Duniya Da, Peed – GOAT, High End, Laembadgini, Raat Di Gedi, 5 Taara, Proper Potala, Clash – GOAT, Panga , Patiala Peg to name a few. His commercially successful films include Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Shadaa, Udta Punjab, Good Newwz to name a few.