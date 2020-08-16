Actor Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter to mention how he can’t believe Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. In an interaction with fans on Saturday night, Diljit came across a Twitter user who asked him to join the campaign in demanding justice for SSR. The popular singer-actor mentioned that he wants the Police to do their job and hopes that the truth will come out one day. Also Read - Who is The 'Mystery Woman' Spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput's Residence on The Day of His Death?

Diljit’s tweet read, “Bhai Shushant Bhai Ko Mai Do Baar Mila Thaa Life Mai..

Suicide wali Baat Digest Toh Nahi Hoti..

JAANDAAR Banda Thaa Yaar..

Baki I Know Police Apna Kaam Kar Rahi aa .. Humeh Wait karna Chaiye..

I Hope Sach Sab Ke Saamney Aeyga .. 🙏🏾” (sic) Also Read - Anupam Kher's Strange Statement on Mahesh Bhatt's Name in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: I am Not Blind But I'll Not Say Anything

The tweet translates to: “I met Sushant twice in my life and I can’t digest that he died by suicide. He was full of life. I know the police are doing their job. We should wait. I hope the truth comes out.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Money Laundering Case: ED Confirms Rs 15 Crore Withdrawn From Sushant Singh Rajput's Account

The user who tweeted to Diljit added all the trending hashtag while urging the actor to speak up. He wrote, “@diljitdosanjh Pajji please haumare sath awaj uthau . Ye jo kuch bhi ho rha hain industry main wo bahot galat hain.

Cbi for SSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #GlobalPrayers4SSR” (sic)

Bhai Shushant Bhai Ko Mai Do Baar Mila Thaa Life Mai..

Suicide wali Baat Digest Toh Nahi Hoti..

JAANDAAR Banda Thaa Yaar..

Baki I Know Police Apna Kaam Kar Rahi aa .. Humeh Wait karna Chaiye..

I Hope Sach Sab Ke Saamney Aeyga .. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/yt1fd5bh9K — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 15, 2020

Sushant died on June 14. His family has been demanding a CBI inquiry in the case and has launched a campaign asking people to join them. Actors Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Rashami Desai, Yog Guru Ramdev Baba, and many other prominent names have joined the campaign by posting #CBIForSSR on social media posts.