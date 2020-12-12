Actors Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh are in no mood to let Twitter forget their war-of-words. On Friday, the Manikarnika star kept tweeting for Diljit asking him to clear his notions about the Farmers’ Bill and understand that it’s only going to help the farmers in the long run. While making sarcastic tweets for the Punjabi actor, she also kept talking about the trends and asked for him to take notice of her tweets. ‘Diljit_Kitthe_aa’ meaning ‘where are you Diljit’ started trending on Twitter as more people began to tag the actor seeking his reply to Kangana’s tweets. At last, he emerged and replied. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Kangana Ranaut Asks For Diljit Dosanjh in Punjabi, Netizen Trends #Diljit_Kitthe_Aa

Dilijt took to Twitter on Friday night to share his entire day's schedule in response to the trend. The popular singer wrote how he woke up and went to the gym and then worked the whole day and now he was going to go to bed. The hilarious tweet received 63.9K likes and 7.7K retweets as people tagged Kangana extensively in the comments.

Kangana, who's currently in Chennai for a charity event, wrote about the trend 'Diljit ne Kangana ko pel diya' that emerged during their verbal feud on December 3. She wrote that the literal meaning of that trend was that 'Diljit raped Kangana' and she felt 'emotionally and psychologically raped'. "I said what intelligence saying today but for me people trended Diljit ne Kangana ko pel diya, which means Diljit raped Kangana, this the the trend all librals ran a single woman was emotionally and psychologically raped and there were cheerleaders who clapped… I saw you all..," she wrote.

Today after working in a 12 hours shift in Hydrabad this evening I flew down to Chennai to attend a charity event, how do I look in yellow? Also #Diljit_Kitthe_aa ?

Everyone is looking for him here on twitter 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Sbx6K4Shvb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

I said what intelligence saying today but for me people trended Diljit ne Kangana ko pel diya, which means Diljit raped Kangana, this the the trend all librals ran a single woman was emotionally and psychologically raped and there were cheerleaders who clapped… I saw you all.. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

The actor also tagged Priyanka Chopra Jonas who was another celebrity supporting the ongoing Farmers’ Protest and asked her to pay attention to what the new laws really mean. Her tweet read: “प्रिय @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra अगर सच में किसानों की चिंता है, अगर सच में अपनी माताओं का आदर सम्मान करते हो तो सुन तो लो आख़िर फ़ार्मर्ज़ बिल है क्या! या सिर्फ़ अपनी माताओं, बहनों और किसानों का इस्तेमाल करके देशद्रोहियों कि गुड बुक्स में आना चाहते हो? वाह रे दुनिया वाह” (sic)

All this began when Diljit objected to Kangana’s deleted tweet in which she mistakingly identified an elderly woman farmer from the Delhi Protests as the Bilkis Dadi from the Shaheen Bagh protests. The actor wrote that the woman was available for Rs 100 per day to participate in such protests that irked many including Diljit who took to Twitter to school the Thalaivi actor and demand an apology from the mothers of the land. The entire verbal war ensued in which Twitter unanimously declared Diljit as the winner, turning a fan of his Punjabi speaking skills.