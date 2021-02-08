Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to Kangana Ranaut‘s latest statement against him on national television. In the television interview, she asked him to say that he is ‘not a Khalistan’ but he did not say it. Responding to it, Diljit called it a ‘drama’. Writing in Punjabi, he wrote, “These Master and Mastrani are the ones setting the country on fire. I know it is not right to react to filth. But they keep getting on my nerves. Everything cannot be treated with silence. Tomorrow they will make anyone, anything.” Also Read - Beware of FDI-'Foreign Destructive Ideology', Warns PM Modi; Quotes Manmohan Singh Over Farm Laws

Seyane Edan Bande aa .. JIDAN MASTAR- MASTARNI LAGGE HUNDE AA.. DUR FITEH MUH TUADEY… LAANTI.. — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 7, 2021



“They sit on TV and call themselves patriots. They talk like the whole country is just for them. Punjabis have given their lives for the country whenever the need has arisen. God forbid if there is a need for it today, we will do it again. And these Punjabis prick your side so much?”, he added.

TV INTERVIEW – Tu Mainu Ah Puch Lai.. Mai Tainu Ah Jawab De Daungi.. Ki Drama Eh.. ? Asi Desh 🇮🇳 Di Gal Karde an..PUNJAB Di Gal Karde an.. Eh Dhakke Naal Hor Hee Angle Dena Chaunde aa It Means Tusi Dhakke Naal Sanu Jo Jee Karda Oh Banauna Chaune An.. Wah 👏🏽 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 7, 2021



In another tweet, he wrote, “TV interview: ‘You ask me this, I give you this answer.’ What is this drama? They talk about the country, about Punjab. They want to push the debate to another angle. You wanna project us as whatever you want. Wow.”

TV te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasi Jande aa Gallan Edan Karde aa Jive Desh Ena Ne Ley leya Hunda Jadon V Desh Lai Jaan Den Di Baari aee Aa Punjabi’an Ne Moore Ho ke Kurbanian Ditian.. Rab Na Kare Aj V Lod Pendi aa Tan PUNJABI AGEY HON GE. TUANU HUN PUNJABI CHUBDE AA? — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 7, 2021



Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, she openly said, “I openly challenged him to say just once that you are not a Khalistani, he didn’t say it. Youth have been misled, they have been presented with a dream about Khalistan.”

Kangana and Diljit have been engaged into Twitter war ever since the latter has been vocal about his support towards farmers’ protest. She alleged in a tweet that he was inciting farmers to protest while he accused her of disrespecting an elderly Sikh woman who was at the protest. Kangana has also been under the scanner for her tweets against Rihanna and many others who are supporting the farmers.

