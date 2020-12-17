Actor Kangana Ranaut has been tagging Diljit Dosanjh in every second tweet about farmers’ protest, asking him about the ‘exact’ issue behind the farmers’ dissent. After her latest tweet, the Punjabi singer finally answered her query and mentioned how he doesn’t need to send her any reply but he would. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Again Slams Hrithik Roshan After he Transfers Case From Cyber Cell to Crime Branch: Kab Tak Royega Ek Chote Se Affair Keliye

Diljit wrote a tweet in Punjabi and shared a YouTube video link explaining the reasons behind the farmers' problem with the new bills passed by the Central government. He said that Kangana should listen to this video with her ears wide open. "Vaise Tan Mainu Lagda Bai Tainu Samjhaiye Yaan Dasiye EH Zaruri Ni.. Tu Avi Na authority Bani Jaya Kar Har Gal Ch.. Changa.. Fer V Sara Din Tu Yaad Kardi rehni an Mainu Pata Lagga .. Ah Ley Kadh Time Fer Sunn Kan Laa Ke.. (sic)" he wrote on Twitter.

Kangana replied to the tweet and accused Diljit of ‘misleading’ the farmers. She wrote back saying, “This is how you all have been misleading innocent farmers,who is this man in the video making up stories if this happens then that will happen and if that happens then this might happen.Why is he indulging in fear mongering based on his own assumptions? Stop misleading farmers.” (sic)

This is how you all have been misleading innocent farmers,who is this man in the video making up stories if this happens then that will happen and if that happens then this might happen.Why is he indulging in fear mongering based on his own assumptions? Stop misleading farmers. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 17, 2020

In her previous tweet, Kangana has been tagging both Diljit and Priyanka Chopra, objecting to their posts supporting farmers. The actor got involved in an ugly Twitter battle with the popular Punjabi singer a few days back. After a day of the verbal war, Twitter declared Diljit as the unanimous winner, and the users were seen swooning over his Punjabi speaking skills.