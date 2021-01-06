It seems like there is no end to the Twitter war between Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Now, Kangana has once again taken a dig at Diljit after he shared series of pictures from a snow-clad location. The Queen actor tweeted, “Wow, brother. After instigating farmers and making them sit on the streets, the ‘local revolutionary’ is enjoying the winter holidays abroad. This is a true local revolution.” Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh’s Net Worth: Here's a Look at Punjabi Sensation's Whopping Earnings

Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Replies to Kangana Ranaut After She Opposes To Make Household Work Paid Job

Responding to Kangana in a hilarious way, Diljit shared a small clip of an elderly woman criticizing Kangana. He wrote along with the video in Punjabi that translates to, “You live with such misconceptions about yourself, don’t think Punjabis have forgotten what you’ve done. We will have our answer for you soon.” Also Read - 5 Expensive Items Inside Birthday Boy Diljit Dosanjh's Wardrobe That Proves He Is A King Of All Quirky Things

Kisaan Neyane Ni Ke Tere Mere Wargeya De Kehn Te Sadkan Te Beh Jaan Ge.. Vaise Tainu Bulekha Zyada aa Apne Barey.. PUNJAB NAAL C.. HAAN .. Te Raha Ge.. Tu v Hatdi Ni Sara Din Mainu Hee Dekhdi Rehni an.. Ah Jawab V Leyna Tere Ton Haley PUNJABI’AN Ne.. MATT Sochi Asi Bhul Gaye https://t.co/FkyJxdWQbV pic.twitter.com/zdmxYXYWH7 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 4, 2021

Kangana then hit back at Diljit and tweeted, “Time will tell, friend, who fought for the rights of the farmers and who against them… Hundred lies cannot hide one truth, and you will never be hated if you care for someone with all your heart. You think all of Punjab is against me? Haha don’t dream so big your heart will break.”

Diljit once again responded, “I don’t understand what her problem with farmers is. Ma’am, all of Punjab is with the farmers. No one is talking about you.”

Mainu Eh SAMJH Ni Aundi ke Enu Kisan’an Ton Ki Prob. aa? Madam Ji Sara PUNJAB HEE KISAN’AN DE NAAL AA.. Tusi Twitter te Bhulekhe Ch Zindagi Jee Rahe Hon.. TERI TAN KOI GAL V NI KAR RIHA.. Akhey “ SADDI NA BULAI MAI LAADEY DI TAEE” OH HISAAB TERA AA.. https://t.co/QTUXjsJj9E — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 4, 2021



Diljit even went on to say if he should appoint Kangana as his PR representative as she is so obsessed with him.

Kangana and Diljit have been engaged in a Twitter war since last year December. The war of words began after Kangana misidentified an elderly farmer as Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano. After which Diljit took a dig at her and now she frequently slammed him over his support for farmers’ protest.

Watch this space for the latest updates!