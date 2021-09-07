Mumbai: Actor Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu dated each other for a while during the early days of Bollywood. In a recent interview with HT, the actor opened up about his bond with former girlfriend Bipasha. Dino revealed that their ‘equation did not change from Raaz to Gunnah’. He added that they ‘handled everything very professionally’. He also said that even now they both respect each other and are still ‘very friendly’. He concluded by saying that they ‘talk every now and then’ and so the ‘equation is great’.Also Read - Koffee With Karan Is Back: The Empire Cast Joins Karan Johar, Drashti Dhami Teases Him About Kangana Ranaut Being His ‘Favourite’ | Watch

For those who don’t know, Raaz and Gunnah, both released in 2002. Bipasha and Dino were dating during the shoot of Raaz but were not dating during Gunaah. Also Read - Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Wish Each Other on Their 5 Years of Wedding Anniversary

He was quoted as saying, “My equation with Bipasha Basu from Raaz to Gunaah had not changed. I don’t think it changed ever. Yes, we were dating when we were shooting Raaz. Then we were not dating during Gunaah. But, I think we were both professional actors and we both wanted to be professional on the sets and in the industry. So, we did not let our personal relationship come in between our work, we let that stay out of the work we did. I think we both handled everything very professionally.” Also Read - Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover’s Bandra Apartment Has Terrace Garden, Painting Studio And Expansive Bedroom

“My equation with her is still…I mean we both respect each other and we both are still friendly, very friendly. In fact, we don’t talk as much but we talk every now and then and there are those cherished memories which were wonderful. So, the equation is great”, he further added.

Bipasha is happily married to Karan Singh Grover. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and often share their ‘monkey love’ moments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dino is currently being featured on ‘The Empire’. Bipasha was last seen in Alone (2015).