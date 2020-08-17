Director Nishikant Kamat was put on ventilator support on Monday morning. The popular director has worked across various film industries. He was diagnosed with chronic liver disease last month. Kamat was taken to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on July 31 after being diagnosed with jaundice that turned into liver disease. He has been under the supervision of a multi-care disciplinary team of senior consultants of gastroenterologists, hepatologists, and critical care among others. Also Read - Nishikant Kamat Health Update: Filmmaker is Critical But Stable, Reveals Hospital Official Statement

The AIG Hospitals generated a health bulletin on Monday noon to inform that Kamat is critical and has been put on a ventilator. “Mr Nishikant Kamat is currently on ventilator support and continues to be in critical condition,” read the bulletin. Also Read - Sandeep Kulkarni on Nishikant Kamat’s Critical Health: He is Very Strong I Know he Will Get Through it

Earlier, Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar told Indian Express that the director had passed away, “I was in touch with producer Ajay Rai, who is a close associate of Nishikant Kamat. Nishikant passed away around 10:30 am today in Hyderabad. The process of bringing his body to Mumbai is currently on,” he said. Also Read - Drishyam Director Nishikant Kamat in Critical Condition, Hospitalised in Hyderabad

Later, actor Riteish Deshmukh and director Milap Zaveri tweeted to inform that Kamat was still alive and fighting for life at the hospital.

Kamat is known for directing Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan starrer Madaari, John Abraham starrer Force and critically acclaimed film Mumbai Meri Jaan among other movies. His contribution in the Marathi film industry is also prominent.

We wish him a speedy recovery!